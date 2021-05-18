Med Buyers Say Mallinckrodt Too Incompetent To Run Ch. 11

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Drug buyers alleging bankrupt pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt PLC overcharged for its Acthar Gel medication have again told a Delaware judge that a Chapter 11 trustee must take over the case, saying Mallinckrodt's leadership lacks the competence necessary to complete the reorganization. In a motion filed late Monday seeking the trustee's appointment, the Acthar plaintiffs say the debtor's proposed plan is unconfirmable and is causing Mallinckrodt to incur unnecessary millions in professional fees. "The Acthar plaintiffs have lost all confidence in the competence and honesty of the debtors and their management team," the motion said. The motion and accompanying documents accuse Mallinckrodt's...

