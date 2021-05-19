OCC's Hsu Sees Climate, Fintech, Bank Risk Among Priorities

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's interim chief told House lawmakers on Wednesday he sees climate change, inequality, technological change and bank risk-taking as some of the most pressing issues facing the agency. Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu previewed his agenda for the OCC at a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing that marked his first congressional appearance since the Biden administration appointed him to the leadership job earlier this month. In this role, Hsu said some of his plans include working to strengthen Community Reinvestment Act regulations on lending to lower-income and underserved areas, coordinating more with other federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS