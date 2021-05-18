Polsinelli, Gay Bankruptcy Atty To Arbitrate Bias Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC and a prominent bankruptcy attorney who claimed the firm denied him resources and boxed him out of meetings because he is gay have agreed to arbitrate their dispute, both sides told a Texas federal court Tuesday. Former Polsinelli partner Trey A. Monsour — who is now a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP — and his former firm said in a stipulation that they had decided to end his pending lawsuit and hash out their differences in arbitration. Last month, the firm argued in its motion to dismiss that Monsour's employment agreement contained a binding arbitration provision that he "ignored"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS