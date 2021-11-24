SD High Court Strikes Down Recreational Pot Law

By Sam Reisman (November 24, 2021, 11:43 AM EST) -- South Dakota's Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the state's governor and struck down a ballot initiative to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis that passed with 54% of the vote. The court ruled in a 4-1 decision that the measure, Amendment A, violated the state's single-subject rule, which holds that ballot measures can only ask voters to weigh in on one issue at a time. After South Dakotans voted to approve separate ballot questions legalizing medical and adult-use cannabis, two law enforcement officers with the backing of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem brought a court challenge saying the amendment violated the single-subject rule....

