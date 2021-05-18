Missouri Pot Regulators Can't Keep Applications Secret

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state appellate court said Tuesday the regulators overseeing the state's medical marijuana program can't keep the applications they receive secret, holding that keeping the information under wraps would be "unreasonable and absurd." The decision marks a win for Kings Garden Midwest LLC, which is appealing the denial of two cannabis cultivation licenses with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on the grounds that the process used to score applications was arbitrary and capricious. "Because applications are not judged solely on their own merits but are ranked competitively against other applications, the only way to determine whether the...

