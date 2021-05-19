FTC Too Busy To Scrutinize All Hospital Mergers, Sens. Told

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's hospital merger group is overworked and operating on outdated antitrust guidelines that make it hard for the agency to keep the rapidly consolidating industry in check, the Senate's antitrust subcommittee heard Wednesday. FTC employees often work 14-hour days and still have to "regularly pass on transactions due to lack of staffing," Brian Miller, an ex-FTC official who is now a Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor, testified. Some extra funding would definitely help, Miller told Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., after she asked if additional resources would help hospital enforcement. "We don't agree with everything, but we agree...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS