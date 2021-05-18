Syngenta Sues Insurers In Bid For Herbicide Claim Coverage

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Agriculture giant Syngenta Corp. has asked a Delaware state court to declare more than 130 insurers on the hook for mounting injury claims stemming from allegations the herbicide paraquat in Syngenta products caused Parkinson's disease, kidney disease and other ailments. The suit, which was filed in the complex commercial litigation division of Delaware's Superior Court late Monday, names Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company and dozens of excess insurers as defendants. "Even though the paraquat actions fall squarely within the terms" of policy coverage agreements, Syngenta and its crop protection division said in the complaint, "each of the...

