Ex-Reed Smith Partner Opens Novo Advisors' Philly Office

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy and restructuring attorney has left her partnership with Reed Smith LLP to head the new Philadelphia office of consulting firm Novo Advisors. Claudia Springer will provide mediation services as a principal with Chicago-based Novo Advisors, a consulting firm for middle-market businesses looking to restructure and improve performance. She told Law360 Pulse on Friday that moving out of a law firm setting gave her the best opportunity to use her mediation skills. "I completed a mediation course over the summer at the Straus Institute at Pepperdine University," Springer said. "I've been in mediations as a litigant, but I wanted to...

