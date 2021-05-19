Jones Walker Adds Former Assistant US Atty In Miami

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Jones Walker LLP on Tuesday announced it has brought aboard a former assistant U.S. attorney for its corporate compliance and white-collar defense team out of Miami. David S. Weinstein moves over from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP in Coral Gables to join Jones Walker as a partner in its litigation practice. His practice focuses on both prevention and defense against law enforcement investigations. "Jones Walker offered me an opportunity to return to downtown Miami, the heart of federal litigation, as well as to join a firm with an established white-collar criminal defense practice," Weinstein said in a statement. "This move also allows...

