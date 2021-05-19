NH Judge Won't Reconsider $824K FBAR Ruling

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire woman still owes the government around $824,000 in penalties for failing to report her foreign bank accounts after a federal court rejected her motion to amend its earlier ruling that she willfully hid her account. The woman, Annette B. DeMauro, did not show that the decision conflated her failure to file a tax return with the separate requirement to file foreign bank account reports for her nearly $3 million in Swiss and Czech accounts from 2007 to 2009, the court said in an order Tuesday. DeMauro, 83, had argued in her motion last year that the court conflated...

