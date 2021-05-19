Alarm Co. Worker Asks Full 8th Circ. To Rehear FMLA Case

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The full Eighth Circuit should reconsider a panel decision backing an alarm monitoring company's win against claims that it violated federal law by firing an office assistant, the worker urged in a petition, arguing that the panel broke with precedent on when summary judgment is appropriate. In an en banc rehearing petition Tuesday, Tori Evans said the panel's May 4 ruling in favor of Cooperative Response Center Inc. conflicted with U.S. Supreme Court precedent that summary judgment is appropriate only if there is no genuine dispute over material facts. A factual dispute remained in her Family and Medical Leave Act case, she...

