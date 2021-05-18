Girardi Firm May Have Been Insolvent In 2015, Trustee Implies

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trustee for Girardi Keese implied the scandal-plagued California plaintiffs firm may have been insolvent as early as 2015 in a one-sided exchange with its former chief financial officer, who refused to answer a series of probing questions. In a remote hearing for Girardi Keese creditors held Tuesday morning, the firm's liquidation trustee, Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC, asked Chris Kamon, the firm's former CFO, several questions implying it may have been in serious financial trouble as early as 2015, the earliest date given so far for the start of the firm's financial death spiral. At one point, for example,...

