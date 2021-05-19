Panera Franchisee Can't Saddle EEOC With $1.1M Atty Fee

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected a Panera and Applebee's franchisee's push to make the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pick up the tab for $1.1 million in attorneys' fees the company incurred defending a suit over worker arbitration pacts. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra on Tuesday turned down a bid for attorneys' fees and nontaxable costs from Doherty Enterprises Inc., saying the EEOC's suit wasn't frivolous and the agency hadn't acted in bad faith during discovery. The arbitration agreement at issue — which the EEOC said blocked workers from filing discrimination charges with the agency — was ultimately updated, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS