Deutsche Bank Americas GC To Lead Financial Crime Unit

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG has tapped its general counsel for the Americas to become the head of its global anti-financial crime unit, the bank announced. Joe Salama will take the reins as the global head of anti-financial crime, or AFC, and as the group anti-money laundering officer in July, according to a memo by Deutsche's chief administrative officer, Stefan Simon, that the bank posted online Tuesday. Simon said that Salama will succeed Stephan Wilken, who will take on an unspecified new role within Deutsche. Simon said Salama will report to him as a member of his executive committee. Germany's largest bank has been...

