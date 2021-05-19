Few Cos. Properly Consider Major Risks, Broker Warns

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 1:14 PM BST) -- Only a quarter of businesses around the world fully weigh the potential consequences of major disasters such as pandemics, cyberattacks or climate change incidents, an insurance broker said on Wednesday. Marsh said that just 25% of respondents to a survey said they had a "comprehensive" plan to model the impact of so-called emerging risks on their businesses. The other companies use risk modeling in only a limited way, or not at all. But the broker pointed out that most of the 1,000 respondents to the survey said that such risks pose a threat to their organization. "The COVID-19 crisis, the temporary closure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS