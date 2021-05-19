Lawmakers Warned Over 'Black Hole' In Pensions Advice

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 1:36 PM BST) -- A trade body has warned of a "black hole" in financial advice for Britons approaching retirement, as lawmakers weigh the impact on the market of a major legislative shakeup for pensions six years ago. The Association of Consulting Actuaries said on Tuesday that the government should launch initiatives to help individuals "make the right decisions at the right time." The trade body was responding to a call for input from the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee. The politicians are considering the impact of pension freedom rules introduced by the government in 2015, which allowed long-term savers early access to their retirement...

