SoftBank-Backed Indian Clean Energy Co. Sold At $3.5B Value

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Adani Green Energy will buy SB Energy India from SoftBank Group and Bharti Group at an enterprise value of $3.5 billion, in a deal the companies say represents the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India. The agreement sees Adani Green Energy Ltd. picking up a 100% interest in SB Energy India, with SoftBank Group Corp. giving up its 80% stake in the business and Bharti Group selling its 20% stake, according to a Wednesday statement from the companies. Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Green's parent, Adani Group, said in the statement that the acquisition is part of a...

