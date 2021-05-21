Fragomen Opens 8th European Office In Amsterdam

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP has launched its eighth European office, announcing a Netherlands-focused immigration practice in Amsterdam this week, just as the EU has begun to open its doors amid declining COVID-19 cases. Christine Sullivan, a recently named partner who formerly served as a director at the firm, will head the new office. Sullivan previously led Fragomen's Netherlands corporate immigration practice from its original European outpost in Brussels. She also heads the private client practice for Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France and Switzerland. The Amsterdam office officially opened Wednesday, though most of its staff are still working remotely...

