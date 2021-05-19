Jones Day Encouraging Attys To Return To DC Office Monday

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Jones Day is "encourag[ing]" attorneys in its Washington, D.C., office to begin working from their desks next Monday, as the firm prepares for all lawyers and staff to again work from their offices, according to published reports. Given that restrictions on capacity limits and public and commercial activity are expected to loosen Friday in the nation's capital, Jones Day is beginning to consider how and when the Washington, D.C., office will return to a "regular working environment," according to a Monday email by office head Noel Francisco that was first published in Above the Law. "At some point in the near...

