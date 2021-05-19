Vatican Extortion Probe Suspect Gets Bail Set At £1.1M

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 4:38 PM BST) -- A judge granted bail to a London-based Italian broker on Wednesday on a £1.1 million ($1.6 million) security, days after refusing to release him over fears that he would flee to avoid extradition from England to Italy for allegedly extorting Vatican officials. Gianluigi Torzi, 42, can be released on conditional bail that requires him to pay the security in full and hand over his passports, Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring said at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. The hearing had been delayed from Monday after Judge Goldspring demanded more information about Torzi's finances, including details about the ownership of his rented...

