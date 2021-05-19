NY Attorney General's Probe Of Trump Goes Criminal

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general's office probe into whether former President Donald Trump's businesses inflated asset values of a New York estate is now a criminal investigation, an office spokesman said Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump called the New York attorney general's probe into whether his business inflated asset values, now a criminal investigation, a political witch hunt. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, told Law360 that the Trump Organization had been informed that the office's investigation into the organization "is no longer purely civil in nature." "We are...

