Lawyer Job Openings Surged To All-Time High In 2021

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The demand for lawyers at all levels reached an all-time high this year as law firms across the nation expanded attorney job searches to make up for the slow growth they experienced last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Wednesday report by legal industry data provider Leopard Solutions. The company's research, which tracks more than 1,000 global law firms, found that there were 8,268 open and available attorney jobs at these firms as of May 14, an increase of 150% since the start of the pandemic. The number is also higher than pre-pandemic figures, which averaged between 6,000 and...

