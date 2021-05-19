Biden Commission Tees Up Debate Over High Court's Future

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's commission to study potential sweeping reforms to the nation's top court on Wednesday kicked off what is likely to be six months of heated debate over the future of the Supreme Court, ranging from proposals such as term limits to the lightning-rod issue of expanding the number of justices. In a largely organizational first meeting, the bipartisan Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States set the parameters for how it will evaluate a host of proposals to change how the justices operate and their role in the constitutional order, including their power to review congressional...

