Ex-Mayer Brown Atty Wants Partial Win In Spat With Car Co.

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner accusing Faraday & Future of tricking him into accepting an in-house job on Tuesday urged a California federal judge to side with him in his breach of employment agreement allegations, arguing that the electric car company blatantly failed to pay him what he was promised. Ex-Mayer Brown attorney Hong Liu is claiming that Faraday and its founder, the now-bankrupt Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting, lured him from his former firm using fraudulent statements. The company then illegally fired him after he warned Jia and others that the company wasn't in compliance with various U.S. laws, according...

