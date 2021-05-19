Pipe Raises $250M For Recurring-Revenue Trading Platform

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Pipe Technologies Inc., which offers a trading platform for recurring revenues, said Wednesday it raised $250 million and reached a valuation over $2 billion, less than a year after its public launch. The Miami-based outfit said the round was originally pegged at $150 million but was oversubscribed by $100 million. Pipe dubs itself "the Nasdaq for revenue"; it treats recurring revenue as an asset, which it says allows entrepreneurs to raise money with less debt, while investors have a whole new asset class to explore. "At Pipe, we've built the world's first trading platform for recurring revenue to help accelerate growth...

