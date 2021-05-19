Sens. Pitch Bill To Regulate CBD Products In Food And Drink

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A trio of bipartisan senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to clear the way for CBD to be marketed in dietary supplements, food and beverages, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken too long to draw up rules for the hemp-derived compound since it became legal. Sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., the Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act would allow for consumables containing hemp-derived CBD to be marketed and sold under the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. "CBD products are legally being used and produced across the nation. Yet because the...

