Montana Gov. Signs Bill Launching Legal Pot After Tweaks

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill on Wednesday implementing the voter-approved recreational marijuana measure, setting a launch date for licensing while tweaking the framework that was put before voters. Gianforte signed H.B. 701, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, three weeks after it cleared the state legislature. Although the legalization measure, Initiative No. 190, exited Election Day with 57% of the vote, it required an implementation law from legislators. "Since January, we've been focused on implementing the will of Montana voters in a safe, responsible, and appropriately regulated manner," Gianforte said in a statement. "House Bill 701 accomplishes this."...

