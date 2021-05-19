FINRA To Seek Public Input On 'Gamification' Of Stock Market

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority wants to get public feedback on the so-called gamification used by some stock trading platforms, an effort that could lead to new rules or guidance on the controversial tactics, a FINRA official said Wednesday. Speaking during a webcast at FINRA's annual conference, Amy Sochard, a vice president in the organization's advertising regulation department, said that a notice or survey may be used to gather "industry feedback," advising that listeners "keep an eye out for further communications." The communication will be part of a broader FINRA effort to determine whether "we need additional guidance or additional rules to...

