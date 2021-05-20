Elk Petroleum Ch. 11 Trustee Sues Execs For 'Gross' Failures

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Chapter 11 litigation trustee for remnants of Elk Petroleum Inc. and its affiliates has sued four former top officers in Delaware's bankruptcy court on eight counts seeking damages ranging from $2.5 million to $32 million for financial "pilfering" and "gross" pre-bankruptcy governance failures. In the adversary proceeding filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silversetein late Wednesday, North Country Capital sought recoveries from three Australian citizens and one American officer for breaches of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting fiduciary breaches and corporate waste -- all tied to "raiding and pilfering" of assets and a "gross failure of proper governance."...

