NY Attorney's Alleged Escrow Theft 'Stunning,' Experts Say

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Recent allegations that New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff stole more than $10 million from clients' escrow accounts point to an extreme example of a type of malpractice that is not unheard of, even though it is generally considered among the worst offenses, experts told Law360. Attorneys who specialize in legal ethics were struck by the sheer volume of theft alleged since reports emerged in April that Kossoff, of the Manhattan firm Kossoff PLLC, had gone missing along with his clients' funds. But escrow theft does happen, they said, despite industry safeguards and near-certain professional and legal consequences. "The escrow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS