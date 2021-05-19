Ex-Coke GC Bradley Gayton Added To Tax Software Co. Board

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Co.'s former general counsel, who resigned suddenly last month and is known for launching a strict diversity holdback program with outside counsel, has been added to the board of directors for business tax software provider Vertex Inc., according to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Bradley Gayton, who in September took the helm of the legal department at the Atlanta-based beverage giant, made headlines four months later when he urged several dozen law firms to "effect real systemic change" by adhering to new requirements that outside counsel allocate a portion of work to underrepresented attorneys, specifically Black lawyers....

