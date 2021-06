Rising Star: Lieff Cabraser's Kevin R. Budner

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Kevin R. Budner of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP was on the leadership team that helped strike a $10 billion settlement for plaintiffs alleging Volkswagen cheated customers, lied to the...

To view the full article, register now.