Canadian Hemp Co. Can't Escape US Contract, 6th Circ. Told

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A hemp company accusing its Canadian business partner of breaching their contract asked the Sixth Circuit to revive the lawsuit Wednesday, arguing the Canadian company has sufficient ties to Kentucky to be sued there. Wisconsin-based Legacy Hemp LLC says Terramax breached the pair's seven-year contract for Legacy to distribute Terramax's proprietary hemp seed in the U.S., but the suit has been thrown out of both Wisconsin and Kentucky courts for lack of jurisdiction. Legacy sued in Wisconsin first, but after that suit was dismissed it was refiled in Kentucky, where Legacy says most of the companies' business transpired. Terramax argued its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS