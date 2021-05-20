NLRB Official Won't Add To Bargaining Unit At Wis. Hospital

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Workers who train cleaning staff members cannot be added to a bargaining unit that a Service Employees International Union affiliate represents at a Wisconsin hospital, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled, saying staffing shortages had not dramatically changed the trainers' roles. In a decision issued Wednesday, Jennifer Hadsall, regional director of the NLRB Minneapolis office, rejected SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin's unit clarification petition to add three trainers to the bargaining unit it represents at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Hadsall said that while the trainers have taken on more cleaning work at the hospital, it has not been enough to constitute...

