W.Va. Mine Suit Puts Spotlight On Coal Cleanup Funding

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit seeking to force the Biden administration to fix what environmental groups say is a grossly inadequate program to deal with abandoned West Virginia coal mines highlights brewing issues that will test the president's commitment to cleaning up coal across the country. On Monday, the Sierra Club and Appalachian-area environmental groups sued the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement alleging it has failed to address the glaring flaws in a West Virginia state program intended to ensure the environmental safety of abandoned coal mines through posted bonds. Environmental advocates say the issue of how to properly fund reclamation...

