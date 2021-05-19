Abortion Provider Says MoFo Is Owed $7.4M In Taping Case

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The National Abortion Federation asked a California federal judge Tuesday to award $7.4 million in legal fees for Morrison & Foerster LLP's work representing it in a case over an anti-abortion activist's surreptitiously recorded videos, saying there is "no serious argument that NAF is not entitled to attorneys' fees and costs." U.S. District Judge William Orrick granted the NAF's bid for summary judgment on its breach of contract claim and a permanent injunction against David Daleiden and his co-defendant organizations in April. The NAF said it is now owed fees and costs as the clear victor in the case. The six-year...

