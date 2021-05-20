Feds Still Can't Dodge Chevron Unit's Mine Cleanup Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal court refused the U.S. government's bid to pin the entire cost of cleaning up a mine site in the state on a Chevron Corp. mining unit, finding that more information is needed to determine who must shoulder the expenses. U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Kelly Jr., sitting by designation, denied the federal government's motion for summary judgment Wednesday, refusing to end the long-running litigation initiated by Chevron Mining Inc. The suit alleges that the U.S. is liable for cleanup costs because federal agencies encouraged and financed mining and waste disposal activities at the Questa Mine that caused soil and water...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS