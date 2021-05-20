Stephenson Guides £55M Pension Deal For Insurance Body

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- Legal & General said on Thursday that it has struck a deal with a standards body for the insurance industry to safeguard £55 million ($77.8 million) in the pensions liabilities of its current and former staff. The Chartered Insurance Institute Pension Scheme will be insured under the deal with Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. against the risk that its members live longer than expected. The transaction will cover 330 members of the scheme members, of whom approximately 150 are retired. The institute, known as the CII, is a professional standards body for the insurance industry. Some £54 billion in pensions...

