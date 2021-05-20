UK Weighs Overhaul Of Insolvency Process For Insurers

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 12:24 PM BST) -- The government said on Thursday that it is considering amending existing laws to make it easier for regulators to handle insurers if they threaten to fall into insolvency. HM Treasury has published a consultation over plans to bolster the power of the courts to lower the amount that insurers regulated in Britain are required to pay out in claims and to block the right of financial partners to walk away from contracts. The measures will lower the risk that an already distressed insurer will become insolvent and allow regulators to act more quickly, the Treasury said. "The government is proposing a series...

