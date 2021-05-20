Exchange Hosts First UK Carbon Trading Auction After Brexit

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 6:12 PM BST) -- More than 6 million carbon allowances were sold off Wednesday as a global exchange hosted Britain's first carbon trading auction following its withdrawal from the European Union's emission trading scheme. All 6,052,000 allowances, which were priced at a minimum of £22 ($31), were sold off at £43.99 at the Intercontinental Exchange's Futures Europe auction in London, according to the company. Allowances represent the amount of carbon dioxide gas that a company is allowed to emit. One allowance is equivalent to 1,000 tonnes of the gas. Companies who buy these can than emit the equivalent of the gases they have bought and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS