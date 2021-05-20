Rise In Swiss Laundering Reports Linked To Virus Relief

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 6:19 PM BST) -- An increase in the number of transactions in Switzerland that authorities suspect involve financial crimes has been linked to COVID-19 relief programs, according to the unit that analyses money laundering data submitted by businesses. Of the 5,334 suspicious activity reports received by the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland last year, more than 1,000 concerned suspicions of fraud involving government-backed loans that were issued by financial institutions, the unit said in its annual report published on Tuesday. "These [reports] led to more than 800 notifications to the prosecution authorities, with hundreds of criminal investigations having since been opened," the report said. It noted that 58%...

