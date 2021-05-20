UK Data Watchdog Fines Amex Over 4M Marketing Emails

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 3:44 PM BST) -- The data watchdog said on Thursday that it has slapped banking giant American Express with a £90,000 ($127,000) fine for sending more than four million unwanted marketing emails to customers without their consent. The Information Commissioner's Office said that consumers had approached it with complaints about receiving emails expounding the rewards of shopping with Amex and encouraging them to download the company's app. The customers said they had earlier opted out of email marketing. Amex told the customers when they complained to the bank that the messages were "servicing emails" rather than marketing messages. Andy Curry, the ICO's head of investigations, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS