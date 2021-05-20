FCA Eyes New Powers To Ease Libor Transition

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 4:10 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday proposed using its post-Brexit powers to publish an amended version of the London Interbank Offered Rate beyond 2021 in a bid to help banks move away from the tarnished interest rate benchmark in an orderly way. The City watchdog launched a consultation on using powers handed to it under the 2021 Financial Services Act to manage how U.K. financial companies transition from Libor. The act was passed by the British Parliament to ensure that the domestic finance sector would thrive and be open to international markets after the Brexit transition period ended in December....

