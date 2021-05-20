Latham, Weil Serve Up Vegan Giant Oatly's $1.4B IPO

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Swedish plant-based food company Oatly Group AB saw its shares rally Thursday after pricing a $1.4 billion initial public offering at the top of its range, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Malmo, Sweden-based Oatly offered 84.4 million shares priced at $17 each, hitting the top of its range of $15 to $17. The IPO included 64.7 million shares directly sold by the company, plus 19.7 million shares offered by selling shareholders. The biggest selling shareholder in Oatly's IPO is Nativus Company, a subsidiary of a venture involving Belgian investment firm Verlinvest SA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS