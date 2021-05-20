'Fairness' Defined Pa. Judge Eugene Strassburger's Life

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The movement for equity and social justice inside and outside Pennsylvania courtrooms lost one of its earliest and most steadfast allies when Superior Court Judge Eugene B. Strassburger III died this week. Strassburger, 77, died on Monday surrounded by family at his home in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He was remembered on Thursday as a friend, lawyer and judge who fought hard to ensure that each of his colleagues had the same opportunities to excel and advance. "Judge Strassburger is really one of the original allies," said Mary McKinney, of counsel at Frank Gale Bails Murcko & Pocrass and current...

