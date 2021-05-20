Ashurst Snags Ex-Deutsche Bank GC As Corporate Atty

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel for Deutsche Bank AG has returned to private practice as a partner in Germany for the London-based global firm Ashurst, strengthening its corporate practice with over two decades of legal experience including at Linklaters LLP. Florian Drinhausen, who is based in Frankfurt, said in a statement Thursday that he is eager to help Ashurst continue tackling its growth goals in Germany and continental Europe. "I am delighted to be joining Ashurst," Florian said. "The firm has a very strong global corporate brand, and I am really looking forward to bringing my skills and expertise to the team."...

