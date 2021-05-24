Lash & Goldberg Adds Health Care Litigation Partner

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm Lash & Goldberg LLP announced Thursday the hiring of a health care litigation partner for its Miami office. Jennifer Christianson moves to the firm from Miami-based Tache Bronis & Descalzo PA, where she was a partner. She also previously worked as a partner at BigLaw firm Carlton Fields. "Ms. Christianson has established herself as one of the leading health care litigators in the region," the firm's co-founding partner Martin Goldberg said in a statement. "Lash & Goldberg is excited to have her join the firm as a partner, as we know she will be a tremendous asset for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS