EPA Sued For Delay In Evaluating PVC As Hazardous Waste

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has blown a legal deadline to respond to a petition for new regulations on polyvinyl chloride, also known as PVC, the Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday in a notice of intent to sue the EPA. The center said it petitioned the agency in 2014 to regulate PVC as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, but the EPA still hasn't acted. It said it wants the agency to issue a rule classifying discarded PVC as hazardous waste. "It's time to recognize PVC as one the most hazardous consumer products ever made," Emily Jeffers,...

