Sen. Brown Urges OCC To Rethink Crypto Bank Charters

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee is calling for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to take another look at its recent conditional bank charter approvals for several cryptocurrency companies, questioning whether the agency gave them enough scrutiny. In a letter dated Wednesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, urged the OCC's acting Comptroller Michael Hsu to "reassess" the charter decisions from earlier this year and hold off on any further such approvals, which were issued under the prior administration's leadership at the agency. Brown said the approvals have underscored concerns that nonbank companies are trying to gain access...

