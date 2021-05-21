Rubio Picks Tillis IP Atty As His New General Counsel

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Sen. Marco Rubio has hired as his general counsel an attorney who advised Sen. Thom Tillis on intellectual property matters, Tillis said during a Senate hearing Thursday. Elliott Tomlinson will now advise Rubio, R-Fla., Tillis said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The attorney previously counseled Tillis, R-N.C., on judicial nominations and IP matters. Tillis said during the hearing that he encourages staffers to apply for jobs outside his office at least once a year, leaving open the possibility that they may accept roles elsewhere. He praised Tomlinson for working well with staff for other senators and for his work on matters...

